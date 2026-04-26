NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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26.04.2026 19:30:00
Nvidia Just Did This For the First Time Since October. Here's What Happens Next, According to History.
Buying shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) represented a clear path to a stock market win in recent years. The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has made the company's AI chip systems some of the most sought-after products on the planet -- and this has translated into explosive earnings growth and a soaring stock price. Over the past three years, for example, revenue and the stock price each jumped more than 200%. But in the first quarter of this year, Nvidia met headwinds. They weren't specific to the company, but instead represented a generally difficult environment for growth stocks, particularly AI players. As tech giants poured billions of dollars into AI, investors began to worry that the revenue opportunity might fall short of expectations. And conflict in Iran, along with its impact on oil prices and the transport of goods through the region, added to uncertainties.All of this weighed on AI stocks, including shares of AI chip giant Nvidia. But over the past few weeks, tensions lifted. Investors have felt more confident about a potential resolution of the conflict in Iran. And earnings reports and other comments from tech giants show that AI demand isn't wavering, suggesting the revenue opportunity remains solid. Against this backdrop, Nvidia just did something for the first time since October, and history shows us what's likely to happen next.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|17.04.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|19.03.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|17.04.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|19.03.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|17.04.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|19.03.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|17.03.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.11.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|178,58
|0,56%