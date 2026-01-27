NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

27.01.2026 16:59:54
Nvidia Just Doubled Down on Its Largest AI Holding. Should Investors Follow Suit?
Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) over the past few years have captivated Wall Street and Main Street alike. These next-generation algorithms are changing the fortunes of companies across the tech landscape, and the most high-profile of these is arguably Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).The chipmaker was already the premier provider of the graphics processing units (GPUs) that rendered lifelike images in video games. Those same chips quickly become the gold standard for powering AI systems. Since the dawn of AI in early 2023, Nvidia stock has soared 1,180% (as of this writing), so when it takes an interest in another AI company, it captures investors' attention.Just this week, Nvidia nearly doubled its stake in CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV), prompting investors to take a fresh look at the neocloud operator.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
