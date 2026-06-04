NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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04.06.2026 20:48:07
Nvidia Just Flipped the Script on the Competition. Investors Should Be Paying Attention.
Once the province of hardcore gamers, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) wasn't content to confine itself to a niche. Back in 2013, CEO Jensen Huang made a big bet on artificial intelligence (AI) long before it was fashionable. In doing so, he put Nvidia on a path to success that still hasn't peaked, as its processors are the gold standard powering the AI revolution. As a result, it's the first and only company (thus far) to hit a $5 trillion valuation, and its revenue growth continues to accelerate.The biggest concern among shareholders is that the increasing competition will eventually "chip" away at its lead and the stock will ultimately fall. However, Nvidia just showed why it shouldn't be underestimated, flipping the script on its competitors -- and investors shouldn't sleep on the company's latest strategic move.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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