Nebius Aktie

Nebius für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522

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14.03.2026 20:15:00

Nvidia Just Gave Incredible News to Nebius Stock Investors

Shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) were soaring on March 11 after news emerged that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) plans to invest $2 billion in the neocloud infrastructure provider to help accelerate the build-out of the latter's dedicated artificial intelligence (AI) data center infrastructure.Nebius stock has surged impressively over the past year, driven by the company's exponential revenue growth as it plays a key role in the AI infrastructure ecosystem. It builds dedicated AI data centers equipped with Nvidia's chip systems and then rents out the capacity to customers for a fee. Importantly, Nebius' full-stack AI infrastructure platform also gives users access to managed software services, which explains why its platform is in great demand.Let's see what the latest investment from Nvidia means for Nebius.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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