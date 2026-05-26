NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.05.2026 00:10:00

Nvidia Just Increased Its Holding by 95% in This AI Stock That's Climbed Nearly 50% This Year.

Everyone's eyes are on Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) moves in the artificial intelligence (AI) market -- from the company's next innovations to chief Jensen Huang's thoughts about the next chapter of AI growth. Why is this the case? Because Nvidia, as the leading seller of AI chips and related systems, has its finger on the pulse of the market. The company, thanks to its own technological strengths, understanding of the market, and its conversations with customers, is well-positioned to predict what's next.But investors aren't only looking at Nvidia's product releases and comments on demand. They're also looking at who Nvidia partners with and even where the company is investing its money. And that's why they turn to the company's 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a quarterly basis to see what moves this AI giant has made.In the latest quarter, Nvidia increased its holding of the following AI stock -- one that's soared almost 50% this year. Let's zoom in for a closer look. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Analysen
21.05.26 NVIDIA Kaufen DZ BANK
21.05.26 NVIDIA Buy UBS AG
21.05.26 NVIDIA Outperform RBC Capital Markets
21.05.26 NVIDIA Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.05.26 NVIDIA Overweight Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NVIDIA Corp. 184,50 -2,33% NVIDIA Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:15 Commerzbank-Depot enthüllt: Diese Tech-Aktie hat Alphabet als Nummer eins abgelöst
26.05.26 Umbau bei Greenlight Capital: David Einhorn baut Warner Bros. Discovery ab und steigt kräftig bei Peloton ein
25.05.26 NVIDIA-Depot im Fokus: Diese US-Aktien hielt der Chipgigant im 1. Quartal 2026
24.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 21
24.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 21: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Angriff im Iran trotz Waffenruhe: ATX und DAX gehen leichter aus dem Handel -- Wall Street letztlich uneinheitlich -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten am Dienstag abwärts. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich mit unterschiedlichen Tendenzen. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Dienstag mehrheitlich tiefer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen