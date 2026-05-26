NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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27.05.2026 00:10:00
Nvidia Just Increased Its Holding by 95% in This AI Stock That's Climbed Nearly 50% This Year.
Everyone's eyes are on Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) moves in the artificial intelligence (AI) market -- from the company's next innovations to chief Jensen Huang's thoughts about the next chapter of AI growth. Why is this the case? Because Nvidia, as the leading seller of AI chips and related systems, has its finger on the pulse of the market. The company, thanks to its own technological strengths, understanding of the market, and its conversations with customers, is well-positioned to predict what's next.But investors aren't only looking at Nvidia's product releases and comments on demand. They're also looking at who Nvidia partners with and even where the company is investing its money. And that's why they turn to the company's 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a quarterly basis to see what moves this AI giant has made.In the latest quarter, Nvidia increased its holding of the following AI stock -- one that's soared almost 50% this year. Let's zoom in for a closer look. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.11.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|184,50
|-2,33%
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