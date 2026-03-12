NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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12.03.2026 15:31:43

Nvidia Just Invested $2 Billion in This AI Cloud Stock -- Here's Why It Could Soar in 2026

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the world's largest producer of data center GPUs, is considered a bellwether of the booming artificial intelligence (AI) market. So when the top chipmaker invests in smaller AI companies, those stocks attract a lot more attention from retail investors.One of those stocks is Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS). On March 11, Nvidia disclosed a new $2 billion investment in the AI cloud infrastructure company. That's about 7% of its $28.3 billion market cap. Let's see why that stamp of approval could ignite an even stronger rally this year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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