NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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31.03.2026 23:45:46

Nvidia Just Invested $2 Billion in This Chip Stock. Here's What Investors Should Know

News hit today that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) intends to invest approximately $2 billion in Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL). Nvidia's forefront position in AI processors and software development platforms has made the company the single most influential player in the artificial-intelligence space. The distinction lends added importance to investment moves made by the company. Marvell is a semiconductor design company that specializes in chips that support data-center infrastructure. Notably, the company is also a leader in application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) -- one of the top technological alternatives to the advanced graphics processing unit (GPU) chips from Nvidia that dominate the AI processing market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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