|
23.08.2024 13:15:00
Nvidia Just Invested in a New AI Stock. Is It a Buy?
There's no question about it. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the most closely watched stock of the AI boom.It's easy to see why. Nvidia has added more than $2 trillion in market value since the start of 2023, entering an exclusive echelon of the world's most valuable companies shared only with Apple and Microsoft.However, in addition to the company's own success in leading the AI chip revolution, it also carries a small investment portfolio, and a company as influential as Nvidia has the potential to move the needle with its stock purchases. Its biggest holding is Arm Holdings, the CPU architecture specialist that Nvidia works closely with. When it purchased shares of Soundhound AI in the first quarter, shares of that stock surged on the news.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
18:02
|Optimismus in New York: mittags Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100-Börsianer greifen am Freitagmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
16:04
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100-Börsianer greifen zum Handelsstart zu (finanzen.at)
|
16:04
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite notiert zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
16:04
|Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 präsentiert sich zum Start fester (finanzen.at)
|
22.08.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite beendet den Handel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
22.08.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
22.08.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)