|
21.02.2024 11:50:00
Nvidia Just Invested in These 5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks. Here's the Best of the Bunch.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) announces its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results this week. It's likely to report full-year revenue in the ballpark of $60 billion. Roughly 45% of whatever revenue the chipmaker generates will roll to the bottom line. We now know more details about how Nvidia is putting some of its huge profits to work. The company revealed last week that it has invested in five artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Here they are -- and I'll highlight which is the best of the bunch. Back in 2020, Nvidia announced plans to acquire what is now Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM) for $40 billion. That deal ultimately fell apart because of regulatory challenges. However, Nvidia now owns a small stake in Arm following a purchase of around 1.96 million shares that are currently worth over $250 million.
