Nvidia Just Invested in This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Company. Hint: It's Not SoundHound AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) is taking the world by storm. The myriad applications the technology presents seem to evolve by the day. At the forefront of the AI revolution is semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).Nvidia is best known for its graphics processing units (GPUs) -- specialized chips used in accelerated computing and generative AI applications, such as machine learning and natural language processing.Nvidia's products have been in high demand over the last year as AI became a more prominent fixture in IT budgets. For the 12 months ended Jan. 28, Nvidia generated $27 billion in free cash flow -- a more than sevenfold increase compared to the prior year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel