Nvidia Just Passed Microsoft to Become the World's Most Valuable Stock. Here's What History Says Happens Next.

On Tuesday, June 18, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) passed Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to become the world's most valuable publicly traded company for the very first time. As of this writing, Nvidia stock is up more than 200% in the past year and is now worth over $3.3 trillion.Now that its stock is the world's most valuable (based on market cap), many investors likely are wondering if they should sell or continue holding. Some who are on the sidelines might even wonder if it's too late to buy. Perhaps history can be a guide to making these decisions.When it comes to the most valuable stock listed on a U.S. exchange, there have been four other companies that have worn the crown over the last 30 years: General Electric, which is now GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE), Microsoft , ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). And investors might be pleasantly surprised by what happened to these stocks after reaching the top.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel