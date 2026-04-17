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17.04.2026 16:14:00

Nvidia Just Piled $2 Billion Into This Chip Stock, and It Can Still Climb Higher From Here

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is by far the biggest chipmaker in the world, taking in hundreds of billions of dollars from big tech companies that are outfitting AI data centers with its high-end AI processors. Instead of letting that all of that cash sit on its balance sheet, Nvidia has been strategically investing some of it in other companies. It notably took a $5 billion stake in Intel last fall, and it recently bought a $2 billion stake in another chipmaker.Not only does Nvidia's investment indicate the company is making notable moves in the semiconductor industry, but it also creates a durable partnership that could give it a leg up. And despite the market's positive reaction to the news, it's not too late for retail investors to follow Nvidia's lead and buy the stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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