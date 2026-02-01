NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
01.02.2026 23:23:00
Nvidia Just Piled $2 Billion Into This Key AI Partner. Should Investors Follow Suit?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become a cash-generating machine. As demand for its GPUs soars amid the AI boom, its free cash flow has climbed to $77 billion over the last 12 months. It recently put $2 billion of that cash to work, adding to its investment in CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV). The chipmaker now owns 11.5% of the company.CoreWeave is a "neocloud" company, specializing in data centers designed for AI training and inference. It builds data centers and rents them out to big tech companies, including Microsoft, Meta, and one of its biggest investors, Nvidia. The news of Nvidia's increased stake in the business sent CoreWeave shares higher, so investors may be wondering whether they should follow suit after the big move.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
30.01.26
|KI zieht auf dem Bau ein: Caterpillar und NVIDIA planen die Baustelle der Zukunft (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.26
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 zum Handelsende leichter (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones präsentiert sich schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite schwächelt zum Ende des Freitagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.26
|NVIDIA-Aktie dennoch etwas tiefer: Mögliche Chip-Freigabe für DeepSeek in China (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 legt am Freitagnachmittag den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)