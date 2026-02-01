NVIDIA Aktie

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

01.02.2026 23:23:00

Nvidia Just Piled $2 Billion Into This Key AI Partner. Should Investors Follow Suit?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become a cash-generating machine. As demand for its GPUs soars amid the AI boom, its free cash flow has climbed to $77 billion over the last 12 months. It recently put $2 billion of that cash to work, adding to its investment in CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV). The chipmaker now owns 11.5% of the company.CoreWeave is a "neocloud" company, specializing in data centers designed for AI training and inference. It builds data centers and rents them out to big tech companies, including Microsoft, Meta, and one of its biggest investors, Nvidia. The news of Nvidia's increased stake in the business sent CoreWeave shares higher, so investors may be wondering whether they should follow suit after the big move.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
