NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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18.06.2026 01:32:00
Nvidia Just Raised $25 Billion in Debt. Here's What That Really Tells Investors
On June 15, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) priced a $25 billion sale of senior notes -- its biggest bond offering to date and its first trip to the debt market since 2021. The deal spans seven tranches maturing between two and 30 years, with annual interest rates running from about 4.25% on the shortest notes to about 5.6% on the longest. So why would a company like this borrow at all?The short answer is that it doesn't have to -- and that's what makes the deal worth a closer look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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