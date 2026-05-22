NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
22.05.2026 03:11:00
Nvidia Just Raised Its Dividend By 2,400% -- and That Wasn't Even the Biggest News From Its Earnings Report
AI chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) managed to largely hold onto a sharp gain over the last 30 days when it reported earnings. Though the stock fell about 1.8% during the first trading day following its report, the stock is up 9.8% over the last 30 days. The quarterly numbers and the outlook for the period ahead were both exceptional. But tucked into the same release was a capital return announcement that quickly grabbed attention.Nvidia said its board approved a 25-fold increase to the quarterly dividend, lifting it from $0.01 per share to $0.25. That works out to a 2,400% raise and puts the annualized payout at $1.00 per share. The board also approved an additional $80 billion in share repurchase authorization, on top of the $38.5 billion remaining at the end of the quarter. But the dividend headline, eye-catching as it may be, wasn't even the biggest story in the report. The underlying business is growing at a pace that arguably makes the capital return look modest.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
07:26
|WDH/DAX-FLASH: Starker Start erwartet - Wieder Hoffnung auf Nahost-Einigung (dpa-AFX)
|
07:09
|DAX-FLASH: Starker Start erwartet - Wieder Hoffnung auf Nahost-Einigung (dpa-AFX)
|
21.05.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt letztendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
21.05.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite beendet die Sitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
21.05.26
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: S&P 500 legt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels zu (finanzen.at)
|
21.05.26
|Optimismus in New York: Letztendlich Gewinne im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
21.05.26
|Aktie tiefer - Warum die NVIDIA-Zahlen keine Euphorie auslösen (finanzen.at)
|
21.05.26