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NVIDIA Aktie

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WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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22.05.2026 03:11:00

Nvidia Just Raised Its Dividend By 2,400% -- and That Wasn't Even the Biggest News From Its Earnings Report

AI chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) managed to largely hold onto a sharp gain over the last 30 days when it reported earnings. Though the stock fell about 1.8% during the first trading day following its report, the stock is up 9.8% over the last 30 days. The quarterly numbers and the outlook for the period ahead were both exceptional. But tucked into the same release was a capital return announcement that quickly grabbed attention.Nvidia said its board approved a 25-fold increase to the quarterly dividend, lifting it from $0.01 per share to $0.25. That works out to a 2,400% raise and puts the annualized payout at $1.00 per share. The board also approved an additional $80 billion in share repurchase authorization, on top of the $38.5 billion remaining at the end of the quarter. But the dividend headline, eye-catching as it may be, wasn't even the biggest story in the report. The underlying business is growing at a pace that arguably makes the capital return look modest.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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