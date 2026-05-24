NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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24.05.2026 15:05:00
Nvidia Just Raised Its Dividend by 2,400%. Is the AI Growth Stock a No-Brainer Buy Before the End of May?
Don't let Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) 1.7% decline on May 21 fool you. The chip giant's first-quarter fiscal 2027 report was every bit of a showstopper, featuring $81.6 billion in quarterly revenue -- a 20% quarter-over-quarter and 85% year-over-year increase. Even more impressive is that Nvidia converted a mind-numbing 65.6% of its revenue into operating income in the period ended April 26.Despite its behemoth size, Nvidia is defying the laws of business physics by maintaining a breakneck top- and bottom-line growth rate, which is leading to more cash flow than Nvidia needs to reinvest in its business.As a result, Nvidia's board of directors approved an additional $80 billion share-repurchase authorization and announced a massive increase in its quarterly dividend from $0.01 per share to $0.25 per share. Here's why Nvidia's dividend increase makes it even more of a screaming buy now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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