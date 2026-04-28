NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
28.04.2026 17:10:00
Nvidia Just Reached Another Record High. Is It Too Late to Buy This Hot AI Stock?
Over the past few years, investors recognized the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks to supercharge their portfolios. There are many players to choose from, but one stock in particular emerged as a surefire winner, and that's Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).The company, as the AI chip leader, already was generating explosive earnings growth -- and set out a clear plan for lasting success. So it's no surprise that investors rushed to get in on this stock, driving it to a gain of nearly 700% over three years. The path was rather smooth until the past few months, when concerns about the AI revenue story shook investor confidence, and the war in Iran added to the uncertainty. As a result, Nvidia and many other AI players slipped in the first few months of the year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
18:02
|Handel in New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Minuszeichen in New York: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ Composite am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 steigt mittags (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite fällt zum Handelsstart (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 verbucht zum Start des Mittwochshandels Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
28.04.26
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)