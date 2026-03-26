NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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26.03.2026 15:10:00
Nvidia Just Reported a $1 Trillion Order Pipeline. Why Is the Stock Barely Moving? Here's What Investors Are Missing.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) sits at the center of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, and the company's latest bombshell announcement should amplify the hype around the semiconductor powerhouse.At its recent GTC event, CEO Jensen Huang revealed a $1 trillion order pipeline for the company's Blackwell and Vera Rubin chip architectures through 2027. This figure is twice the size of the prior forecast, as at last year's conference, Huang spoke about anticipated sales of about $500 billion total across 2025 and 2026. This only serves to underscore the explosive demand for chips from the hyperscalers moving at light speed to build out AI infrastructure.Nevertheless, Nvidia stock has barely budged in response to this news. This disconnect raises a curious question: Given the chipmaker's monumental potential, why aren't investors embracing the growth narrative? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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