It has been a rough few weeks for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shareholders. The stock has quickly fallen 47.5% from all-time highs due to founder Jensen Huang's ouster over an affair scandal, the potential sale of computer chips that deliberately circumvented government sanctions, and looming competition in artificial intelligence (AI) compute that could erode Nvidia's once-flaunted moat.

Some investors argue that the AI trade is cracking, and that Nvidia's future will be worse than its near past. Before buying the dip in Nvidia shares, investors should heed the long-standing advice of investing legend Warren Buffett given this latest earnings result and market volatility.

Nvidia's third-quarter numbers were fantastic. Revenue grew over 100% year over year to $116 billion, driven by growth in data center computer chips to $107.6 billion in revenue. Margins were good, with trailing operating margin hitting 66%, making Nvidia one of the most profitable companies in the world. According to the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E), Nvidia trades at just 13.5x its trailing numbers. For a business growing revenue 100% year over year, this figure looks quite cheap.

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