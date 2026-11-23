NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
23.11.2026 07:00:02
Nvidia Just Reported Its First Quarter Without Jensen Huang. If the AI Trade Is Cracking, Warren Buffett’s Advice Comes Down to 1 Move.
It has been a rough few weeks for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shareholders. The stock has quickly fallen 47.5% from all-time highs due to founder Jensen Huang's ouster over an affair scandal, the potential sale of computer chips that deliberately circumvented government sanctions, and looming competition in artificial intelligence (AI) compute that could erode Nvidia's once-flaunted moat.
Some investors argue that the AI trade is cracking, and that Nvidia's future will be worse than its near past. Before buying the dip in Nvidia shares, investors should heed the long-standing advice of investing legend Warren Buffett given this latest earnings result and market volatility.
Nvidia's third-quarter numbers were fantastic. Revenue grew over 100% year over year to $116 billion, driven by growth in data center computer chips to $107.6 billion in revenue. Margins were good, with trailing operating margin hitting 66%, making Nvidia one of the most profitable companies in the world. According to the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E), Nvidia trades at just 13.5x its trailing numbers. For a business growing revenue 100% year over year, this figure looks quite cheap.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|122,82
|6,52%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStabilisierung voraus? ATX könnte leicht erholt starten -- DAX vor robustem Start -- Anleger in Asien fassen wieder verhalten Mut: Leichte Gewinne in in China
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt könnte leichte Erholung das Bild prägen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind ebenfalls leichte Startgewinne möglich. In Fernost zeigen sich die Börsen verhalten höher.