Nebius Aktie

Nebius für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522

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23.07.2026 00:37:00

Nvidia Just Revealed It Owns 9.3% of Nebius. The Stock Jumped Nearly 19% on Tuesday -- Here's What Nvidia Is Actually Buying.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) disclosed this week that it beneficially owns 9.3% of Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS), an artificial intelligence (AI) cloud infrastructure provider that has become one of the market's hottest stocks. The disclosure came in a Schedule 13G (which Nvidia filed under the rule for passive investors) covering about 22.3 million shares.Investors treated it as a vote of confidence. Nebius shares jumped nearly 19% on Tuesday, to close at $217.09. The stock is up more than 300% over the past year.But the market may be reacting to the headline number rather than the fine print. What Nvidia actually owns, and why, tells a more useful story for investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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