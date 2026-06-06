NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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06.06.2026 19:23:00
Nvidia Just Slipped Below $5 Trillion. These Are the Few Companies With a Realistic Shot at Catching It.
AI chip company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) became the first company ever worth $5 trillion in late 2025. As of this writing, it sits just below this after a recent pullback. But it's still the most valuable company in the world by a comfortable margin.What's striking is how few companies are even in the conversation to pass it. But I personally think this is a conversation worth having, because I don't think Nvidia will hold its crown forever.Of the handful that have crossed into multitrillion-dollar territory, three arguably look like plausible challengers over time: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Each has market capitalizations measured in the trillions, yet each still trails Nvidia -- and closing that gap would require specific things to go right. But I think passing Nvidia's value is possible for all three -- especially for one of them.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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