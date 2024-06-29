Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
Nvidia Just Split Its Stock -- Here's What It Means for Investors

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the stock market's biggest success stories in 2024 and recently decided to complete a 10-for-1 stock split. While this can certainly be an encouraging sign, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP®, and Tyler Crowe discuss what it means (and doesn't mean) to investors and highlight some high-priced stocks that might not be inclined to follow Nvidia's lead.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of June 24, 2024. The video was published on June 25, 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

