|
11.06.2024 12:05:00
Nvidia Just Split Its Stock: 3 Things to Know Before You Buy or Sell.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) just made a move that many investors were eagerly waiting for: The tech giant completed a stock split, significantly bringing down its stock price. Nvidia shares had soared in recent times, climbing nearly 600% in just three years. That's as the company once known mainly for serving gaming customers with its chips surged to the forefront in the world of artificial intelligence (AI).Nvidia designs and sells the world's most powerful graphics processing units (GPUs), and customers launching AI programs have been rushing to get their hands on them -- and on other Nvidia products and services tailored to AI projects. As a result, Nvidia's earnings have been climbing in the triple digits in recent quarters -- and investors have flocked to buy the shares.The company announced its stock split during its most recent earnings report, launched the operation last week, and the shares began trading at their new price at the start of trading this week. Here are three things to know about the split and what it means for Nvidia and investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
10.06.24
|MÄRKTE USA/Super-Mittwoch bremst Wall Street - Split bei Nvidia (Dow Jones)
|
10.06.24
|MÄRKTE USA/Zurückhaltung vor Super-Mittwoch - Split bei Nvidia (Dow Jones)
|
10.06.24
|MÄRKTE USA/Börse knapp behauptet - Split bei Nvidia (Dow Jones)
|
10.06.24
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Aktiensplit bei Nvidia vollzogen - Kurs wird optisch gezehntelt (dpa-AFX)
|
10.06.24
|MÄRKTE USA/Börse knapp behauptet erwartet - 1:10-Split bei Nvidia (Dow Jones)
|
10.06.24
|MARKT USA/Aktien knapp behauptet erwartet - 1:10-Split bei Nvidia (Dow Jones)
|
09.06.24
|Aktiensplit von NVIDIA im Blick: Könnte der KI-Riese in den Dow Jones aufgenommen werden? (finanzen.at)
|
08.06.24
|KI-Partnerschaft: Snowflake und NVIDIA planen engere Zusammenarbeit (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Analysen
|04.06.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.06.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.06.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|30.05.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
|04.06.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.06.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.06.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|30.05.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
|04.06.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.06.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.06.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|30.05.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.08.23
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|113,26
|0,05%