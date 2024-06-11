11.06.2024 12:05:00

Nvidia Just Split Its Stock: 3 Things to Know Before You Buy or Sell.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) just made a move that many investors were eagerly waiting for: The tech giant completed a stock split, significantly bringing down its stock price. Nvidia shares had soared in recent times, climbing nearly 600% in just three years. That's as the company once known mainly for serving gaming customers with its chips surged to the forefront in the world of artificial intelligence (AI).Nvidia designs and sells the world's most powerful graphics processing units (GPUs), and customers launching AI programs have been rushing to get their hands on them -- and on other Nvidia products and services tailored to AI projects. As a result, Nvidia's earnings have been climbing in the triple digits in recent quarters -- and investors have flocked to buy the shares.The company announced its stock split during its most recent earnings report, launched the operation last week, and the shares began trading at their new price at the start of trading this week. Here are three things to know about the split and what it means for Nvidia and investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Analysen

04.06.24 NVIDIA Outperform Bernstein Research
03.06.24 NVIDIA Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.06.24 NVIDIA Buy UBS AG
30.05.24 NVIDIA Buy UBS AG
23.05.24 NVIDIA Halten DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NVIDIA Corp. 113,26 0,05% NVIDIA Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX und DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinig
Der heimische und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich im Minus. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen