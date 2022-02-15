|
15.02.2022 20:48:00
Nvidia Leads the Nasdaq Higher, But This Winner's More of a Surprise
Volatility has been rampant on Wall Street in 2022, but it hasn't all been directed to the downside. Tuesday's big move higher stemmed from more positive news on the geopolitical front, overwhelming further troubling news on inflation that could weigh on longer-term prospects for the economy. As of 2 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was up more than 2%.One key gainer in the Nasdaq was Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which continued to regain ground after a sharp drop since November. However, even though it had a smaller gain on Tuesday, the rise in shares of international hospitality company Marriott (NASDAQ: MAR) was arguably a stronger indicator of the resiliency of the economy and the market. Let's take a closer look at both companies below.Shares of Nvidia were up more than 8% on Tuesday afternoon. The company benefited from more favorable sentiment about the semiconductor industry writ large, with a host of factors helping stocks like Nvidia.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!