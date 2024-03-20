|
20.03.2024 09:52:00
Nvidia Led the First Phase of Artificial Intelligence (AI), but These 2 Growth Stocks Will Lead the Next Phases, According to a Wall Street Team
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has undoubtedly led the first phase of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Its share price soared 245% over the past year as businesses clamored to buy its graphics processing units (GPUs), chips that have become synonymous with AI. But analysts at Goldman Sachs see Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) as a leader in the second and fourth phases of AI, and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) as a leader in the third phase.The four phases are detailed below. Investors should not think of them as distinct events, but rather as a continuum where a new phase can begin well before the previous one has ended. In other words, all four periods will overlap to some degree.The Goldman analyst team has made sensible selections. Amazon is the largest cloud services provider in the world and the company is already using AI to make its logistics business more efficient. Similarly, Cloudflare has a substantial opportunity to monetize AI through its Workers developer platform, so much so that management believes it could be a leader in AI inferencing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
20.03.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein NVIDIA-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
19.03.24
|Super Micro-Aktie und NVIDIA-Aktie unter Druck trotz Vorstellung neuer KI-Produkte (finanzen.at)
|
19.03.24
|NVIDIA stellt neues KI-basiertes Computersystem vor - NVIDIA-Aktie höher (dpa-AFX)
|
19.03.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite startet im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
19.03.24
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Nvidia unter Druck - KI-Ankündigungen ohne Überraschungen (dpa-AFX)
|
19.03.24
|FirstFT: Japan exits era of negative interest rates (Financial Times)
|
19.03.24
|FirstFT: Japan exits era of negative interest rates (Financial Times)
|
19.03.24
|Nvidia bringt sein 3D-Omniverse auf Apples Computer-Brille (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Analysen
|20.03.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|22.02.24
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.02.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|20.03.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|22.02.24
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.02.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|20.03.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|22.02.24
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.02.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|24.08.23
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|832,30
|1,62%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeiter Zinspause der Fed: US-Börsen schließen fest -- ATX geht stabil aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt erstmals über 18.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich im Mittwochshandel nur wenig bewegt. Die Wall Street legte am Mittwoch zu. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes standen zur Wochenmitte im Plus.