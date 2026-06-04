NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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04.06.2026 18:13:00

Nvidia Looks Like a Genius Buy With $1 Trillion in Data Center Capital Expenditures Coming in 2027

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a rock-solid investment option over the past few years, thanks to the tech sector's soaring capital expenditures for data center infrastructure. Hyperscalers have set year after year of records with their spending, and 2027 could be another one for the record books.As long as data center capital expenditures continue to rise, Nvidia will be an excellent investment -- and investors recently got good news from two different sources regarding this trend.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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