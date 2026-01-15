NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
15.01.2026 19:00:00
Nvidia Looks to Ramp Up Production of the H200 Chip. Here's Why That Might Not Necessarily Send the Stock Soaring.
At the time of this writing, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the most valuable company in the world, with a market cap of $4.5 trillion. And for its valuation to remain high and investors to be willing to pay a high premium for the chipmaker's stock, demand for its products needs to remain robust as well.The company's growth rate has been slowing down, but it's still incredible at more than 60% as companies continue to invest heavily in artificial intelligence (AI). Recently, Nvidia has been looking to ramp up production of its H200 AI chips, which can be sold to China. But while that could seem like an encouraging development, here's why it might not necessarily lead to the AI stock surging in value.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!