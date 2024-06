Nvidia May Be an Exciting Stock, but Its 10-for-1 Stock Split -- Like Most Stock Splits -- Is a Nothing Burger

If you don't know a lot about the semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), it's worth learning, because the company has been a huge success lately in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). Nvidia is often in the news, and most recently that's due to a 10-for-1 stock split, which got many investors excited.But most stock splits -- including this one -- are not as exciting as they may seem. Before we tackle stock splits, let's agree that Nvidia, the company, is exciting. Its stock performance certainly is:PeriodContinue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel