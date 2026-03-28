NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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28.03.2026 10:10:00
Nvidia May be Back in Business in China. Here's What That Means for Revenue.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has conquered much of the world with its graphics processing units (GPUs) for artificial intelligence. These powerful AI chips drive the most crucial of tasks, such as the pouring of information into large language models -- and later, the models' process of problem solving.The sooner AI customers develop their platforms, the sooner they can monetize them. And that's why they've rushed to get in on the fastest chips on the market -- those of Nvidia. All of this has generated record growth and revenue levels for the chip giant. For example, in the latest full year, revenue soared 65% to more than $215 billion. But one key customer has been absent over the past year. And that's the Chinese customer. This is due to U.S. export controls on these high-performance chips, keeping Nvidia out of China.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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