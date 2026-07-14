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WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
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14.07.2026 18:38:13
Nvidia May Be the Most Valuable Company in the World, but It Looks Like a Bargain Compared to These 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Over the past five years, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has generated returns of more than 950%, and along the way, it has become the most valuable company in the world. It's not a speculative buy as its valuation is backed by strong financials and profit growth. Even though its market cap of $5 trillion may suggest it's expensive, its price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple is 33, which is higher than the S&P 500 average of 26, but still nowhere near as high as some other stocks.Given the company's robust opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI), it's not hard to make a case that it's worth a sizable premium. And it's a downright bargain when you compare it to the following AI stocks, which trade at far higher multiples.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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