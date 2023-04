Nvidia May Have Just Solved AI's Biggest Problem

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After years of advances behind the scenes, 2023 is the year of artificial intelligence (AI), some are saying -- and with good reason. The launch of ChatGPT late last year took the world by storm, growing to 100 million monthly active users by January, marking the fastest adoption of a consumer app in history. The excitement soon turned to fervor with word that Microsoft had invested $13 billion in OpenAI, ChatGPT's creator. This set off a mad dash by other companies with AI expertise to release their own next-generation chatbots.However, these advances come with some stark limitations. Subsequent testing of ChatGPT and Alphabet's Google Bard revealed an inherent problem with these systems: They could (at times) provide answers that are "irrelevant, nonsensical, or factually incorrect," according to The New York Times. Called "hallucinations," this critical flaw called into question these seemingly groundbreaking advances. Continue reading