NVIDIA Aktie

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WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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27.06.2026 13:23:00

Nvidia Owns This Under-the-Radar $20 Stock Poised to Disrupt a $1.8 Trillion Market

You've almost certainly heard the term "smart money," usually in reference to Wall Street's most proven investment managers. This label isn't necessarily limited to money managers, though. Any organization that picks stocks can be "smart" for any number of reasons, including its sheer expertise on a particular topic or industry.Enter Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). It's clearly a leading expert on artificial intelligence (AI), having manufactured the computing processors at the heart of most AI platforms (not to mention partnering with other technology companies to improve these systems). If this company invests in a particular AI stock, it's a pretty big deal.With that as the backdrop, know that Nvidia -- through its venture capital arm NVentures -- now owns 833,325 shares of a small biotechnology company called Generate Biomedicines (NASDAQ: GENB). Here's the deal.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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