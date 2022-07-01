|
01.07.2022 12:30:00
Nvidia Partners Up to Create the Ultimate Metaverse
Today's video focuses on the recent collaboration between Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Siemens AG (ETR: SIE) to create the industrial metaverse. While the metaverse might not have many usages for consumers at the moment, digital twins and artificial intelligence are already providing various solutions for the industrial world. Check out the short video below to learn more.*Stock prices used were the market prices of June 30, 2022. The video was published on June 30, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
