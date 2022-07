Nvidia Partners Up to Create the Ultimate Metaverse

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's video focuses on the recent collaboration between Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Siemens AG (ETR: SIE) to create the industrial metaverse. While the metaverse might not have many usages for consumers at the moment, digital twins and artificial intelligence are already providing various solutions for the industrial world. Check out the short video below to learn more.*Stock prices used were the market prices of June 30, 2022. The video was published on June 30, 2022.Continue reading