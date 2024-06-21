Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
21.06.2024 11:30:00

Nvidia Post Stock Split: Is the Stock Expensive or Cheap?

At first glance, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares may look a lot more reasonably priced to you these days. Following the recent stock split, they now trade for about $135. That's compared to more than $1,200 prior to the split.When a company splits its stock, it issues more shares to current holders, which lowers the price of that particular stock. This opens up the investment opportunity to a wider range of potential buyers.Companies generally decide on a stock split after their shares have climbed quite a bit and often to levels that may be too high for certain investors. In some cases, investors want to make a small purchase and might not have access to fractional shares or may prefer buying full shares. In other cases, a level like $1,000 a share represents a psychological barrier, as some investors consider the stock too pricey -- even if its valuation looks just fine.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

