NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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18.03.2026 16:25:54
Nvidia Prepares for a Triumphant Return to China's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market
One of the biggest questions facing Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) in recent years has been the timing of the company's return to the Chinese market. It's been nearly a year since the Trump administration unceremoniously banned the export of artificial intelligence (AI) chips to customers in the country, only to reverse course months later. The Chinese government responded swiftly by banning the use of U.S.-made AI chips in government facilities and state-sponsored organizations. The Trump administration ultimately approved the sale of AI-centric graphics processing units (GPUs) to China, contingent on the seller sharing 25% of the proceeds with the U.S. government. After months of back-and-forth, Nvidia is preparing for a triumphant return to the AI chip market in China.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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