Nvidia Recently Bought 5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks, and 1 Is Absolutely Soaring

In the space of just 18 months, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) market capitalization has grown from $360 billion to over $2.2 trillion, making it the third largest company in the world behind Apple and Microsoft.Artificial intelligence (AI) is responsible for the majority of that value creation. Nvidia designs the world's most powerful graphics processing units (GPUs) for data centers, which developers use to build, train, and deploy their AI models.Those chips sent Nvidia's data center revenue soaring 217% during fiscal 2024 (ended Jan. 28, 2024), and that momentum should continue in fiscal 2025.

