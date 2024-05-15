|
15.05.2024 11:45:00
Nvidia Recently Bought 5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks, and 1 Is Absolutely Soaring
In the space of just 18 months, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) market capitalization has grown from $360 billion to over $2.2 trillion, making it the third largest company in the world behind Apple and Microsoft.Artificial intelligence (AI) is responsible for the majority of that value creation. Nvidia designs the world's most powerful graphics processing units (GPUs) for data centers, which developers use to build, train, and deploy their AI models.Those chips sent Nvidia's data center revenue soaring 217% during fiscal 2024 (ended Jan. 28, 2024), and that momentum should continue in fiscal 2025. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
15.05.24
|NVIDIA überlegen? - Warum IBD-Kolumnist Matt Galgani eine andere Aktie für den wahren KI-Gewinner hält (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.24
|NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: Wells Fargo-Experte erhöht Kursziel - Starker Umsatz bei Rechenzentren erwartet (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochmittag (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in NVIDIA von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.24
|Konkurrenz für NVIDIA: Arm strebt bis 2025 eigene KI-Chips an - Arm-Aktie gewinnt (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.24
|NVIDIA-Aktie im Plus: Jefferies und HSBC schrauben NVIIDA-Kursziele hoch (finanzen.at)
|
10.05.24
|NVIDIA-Beteiligung SoundHound-Aktie springt hoch - Erwartungen geschlagen (finanzen.at)
|
09.05.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht Abschläge (finanzen.at)