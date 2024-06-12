|
12.06.2024 11:30:00
Nvidia Recently Bought 5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks. These 2 Stand Above the Rest.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has created an incredible amount of value over the last 18 months. It was a $360 billion company at the beginning of 2023, but it now stands alongside Apple and Microsoft in the $3 trillion club.The 826% surge in Nvidia's stock price over that period was driven by red-hot demand for its data center graphics chips (GPUs), which are designed for developing artificial intelligence (AI) models. In the recent first quarter of fiscal 2025 (ended April 28), they sent Nvidia's data center revenue higher by 427% year over year, to a record $22.6 billion.At the end of last year, Nvidia decided to spread some of its newly acquired wealth by investing in five other AI companies. The moves could indicate where CEO Jensen Huang thinks the next wave of value will be created in the AI space.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
