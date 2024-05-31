|
31.05.2024 13:35:00
Nvidia Reported $26 Billion in Revenue Last Quarter, but How Much Was Actually Profit?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) once again hit the ball out of the park in its most recent quarter, as revenue and net income soared in the triple digits. That, and the announcement of an upcoming stock split, helped the shares to surge above $1,000.The company reported $26 billion in revenue in the fiscal 2025 first quarter, thanks to demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) chips and related products and services. That's huge. But how much of this enormous amount is actual profit?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
