NVIDIA Aktie

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WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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13.05.2026 21:16:00

Nvidia Reports Its Fiscal 2027 Q1 Earnings on May 20. Here's What to Expect.

Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) upcoming quarterly report might be the most hotly anticipated update of the earnings season. The graphics processing unit (GPU) leader sits at the epicenter of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, and it has been reliable for high growth and earnings beats.The stock has already been rising recently as other AI companies have reported outstanding results. Here's what to expect when Nvidia delivers its fiscal 2027 first-quarter numbers on May 20.AI has been growing at a dizzying rate, and it's hard to keep up with all of the updates. In just the past few weeks, for example, Nvidia has inked a partnership with ServiceNow to create AI agents for its software-as-a-service business; launched its Nemotron 3 Nano Omni, an AI building model that integrates vision, speech, and language; and signed a deal with Corning to build out the factories needed to create optical solutions to support hyperscaler expansion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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