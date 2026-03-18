NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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18.03.2026 23:02:20
Nvidia Resumes H200 Chip Production For China After Receiving Purchase Orders
(RTTNews) - Nvidia [NVDA] has received purchase orders for its H200 processors from customers in China and is restarting manufacturing after securing the necessary export approvals, according to CEO Jensen Huang. Nvidia now has clearance from both U.S. and Chinese authorities, allowing shipments to move forward after months of delays.
China previously accounted for at least one-fifth of Nvidia's data center revenue, but exports were heavily restricted after the U.S. government required licenses for advanced chip sales beginning in April. Nvidia had earlier disclosed a $5.5 billion charge linked to those export controls.
Before the latest approval, Nvidia had developed the H20 chip specifically for the Chinese market under earlier restrictions. Subsequent policy adjustments allowed the more advanced H200 to be sold, provided the U.S. government receives 25 percent of the related sales revenue.
Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress stated that only a small number of H200 units had been approved so far, and no revenue had yet been recorded from China. Despite the limited China sales, Nvidia reported 73 percent revenue growth in its latest quarter and projected about 77 percent growth for the current quarter, while still assuming no China data center revenue in its guidance.
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