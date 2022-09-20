|
20.09.2022 20:29:48
Nvidia Reveals New High-End Graphics Cards Amid Slumping Demand
For much of the pandemic, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was selling every GPU it could have made. The cryptocurrency bubble coupled with booming video game sales sent demand for graphics cards, as well as prices, through the roof.The party is officially over. The graphics card market is now in oversupply as Nvidia and its partners resort to discounts to bring down inventory levels. Graphics cards are no longer hard to come by, and prices have cratered. Nvidia's gaming revenue crashed 33% year over year and 44% sequentially in the second quarter.It's a tough demand environment right now. PC gamers itching for an upgrade may be in "wait and see" mode, not wanting to buy a new graphics card as prices continue to drop. And with the cryptocurrency market largely imploding this year, demand from crypto miners has essentially vanished.Continue reading
