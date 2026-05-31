NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
31.05.2026 08:30:00
Nvidia Says Big Tech Will Spend $1 Trillion in Capital Expenditures in 2027: 3 Stocks to Buy If It's Right
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped a major bombshell during its Q1 earnings. Management expects data center capital expenditures to reach $1 trillion in 2027, which keeps the entire industry on track to achieve a massive $3 trillion to $4 trillion annual spend by 2030. That's a huge growth prediction, but Nvidia is already probably receiving orders for 2027 products that allow it to back this projection. That's major news, but Nvidia isn't the only one affected by it.I've got three stocks that are no-brainer buys today if Nvidia is right on its $1 trillion call, and investors should consider scooping them up right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!