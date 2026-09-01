NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.09.2026 20:15:00

Nvidia Sells the Brains of the AI Boom. Something Else Is Selling the Muscle -- and It's Not on Wall Street's Radar.

Despite the advent of alternatives such as Alphabet's Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) remains the leader of the artificial intelligence (AI) data center chip market. It sold $89 billion worth of data center silicon last quarter alone.But more than just chips go into data center operations. Processing capacity is another aspect of artificial intelligence data centers. Networking is another. Electricity is still another, along with cooling. One of these more nuanced slivers of the AI business has gone largely unnoticed by both Main Street and Wall Street. And despite what you're probably thinking, it's not onsite power like the electricity generated by GE Vernova's (NYSE: GEV) natural gas power turbines.The overlooked aspect of the modern-day AI business is the 800-volt power distribution equipment that could eventually become the industry norm, making the companies operating in this space a lot of money.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Analysen
27.08.26 NVIDIA Kaufen DZ BANK
27.08.26 NVIDIA Buy UBS AG
27.08.26 NVIDIA Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.08.26 NVIDIA Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
27.08.26 NVIDIA Outperform RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NVIDIA Corp. 187,82 0,29% NVIDIA Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:22 Top 10 im Wandel: Wie die Deutsche Bank ihr US-Aktiendepot im 2. Quartal umgeschichtet hat
07:17 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im August 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
07:04 August 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.09.26 Druckenmiller verkauft: Almonty, Broadcom & Bloom Energy fliegen aus dem Depot
01.09.26 August 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Eskalation im Iran-Krieg: ATX und DAX schwächer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen im Minus
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex dürften sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer präsentieren. An den Märkten in Asien geht es abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen