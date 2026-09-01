NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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01.09.2026 20:15:00
Nvidia Sells the Brains of the AI Boom. Something Else Is Selling the Muscle -- and It's Not on Wall Street's Radar.
Despite the advent of alternatives such as Alphabet's Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) remains the leader of the artificial intelligence (AI) data center chip market. It sold $89 billion worth of data center silicon last quarter alone.But more than just chips go into data center operations. Processing capacity is another aspect of artificial intelligence data centers. Networking is another. Electricity is still another, along with cooling. One of these more nuanced slivers of the AI business has gone largely unnoticed by both Main Street and Wall Street. And despite what you're probably thinking, it's not onsite power like the electricity generated by GE Vernova's (NYSE: GEV) natural gas power turbines.The overlooked aspect of the modern-day AI business is the 800-volt power distribution equipment that could eventually become the industry norm, making the companies operating in this space a lot of money.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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01.09.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich zum Ende des Dienstagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
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01.09.26
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Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.11.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
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|NVIDIA Corp.
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