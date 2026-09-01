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02.09.2026 00:10:01

Nvidia Shareholders Should Brace Themselves for 1 Particular Thing in the Months to Come. Here’s What It Means for the Long-term Picture.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) hasn't only delivered exceptional revenue growth in recent years, but the tech giant has also generated enormous profit. For example, in the latest quarter, the company's revenue topped $96 billion, and net income reached $59 billion.All of this is thanks to a wise bet Nvidia made about a decade ago. The company decided to focus on developing graphics processing units (GPUs) for the high-potential artificial intelligence (AI) industry. These are the workhorses that offer the power needed for key tasks like the training of models. Prior to this, Nvidia's GPUs primarily served the gaming market.So, quarter after quarter, Nvidia has benefited from the AI boom. Earnings have marched higher as demand for AI infrastructure increased, and this momentum continues. In fact, growth could continue well into the future as AI is applied more frequently to real-world applications -- for this, GPUs and similar chips play a central role.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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