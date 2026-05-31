NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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31.05.2026 16:11:00
Nvidia Shares Dropped After Stellar Earnings. Is This a Sign of What's Coming for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been one of the best investments of all time. It's unlikely that anyone who bought it when it went public back in 1999 at $12 per share recognized what the chipmaker would become, but investors who were impressed with the company at nearly any point in its existence and took a long-term approach to it have been well rewarded.But is the stock's extended run-up largely over? Though the company delivered another outstanding earnings report on May 20, the stock has lost ground since then. Nvidia truly outperformed across metrics, and management provided a confidence-boosting outlook. Let's consider what's going on and whether or not it spells trouble for the artificial intelligence (AI) industry more broadly.Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs), originally developed for the gaming industry, turned out to be the perfect processors to handle the workloads generated by AI development. Since 2022, when ChatGPT took the world by storm, Nvidia has experienced massive revenue growth, which was reflected in its incredible stock gains. Its top line has increased by more than 800%, while the stock has gained about 1,000%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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