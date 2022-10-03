|
03.10.2022 14:00:00
NVIDIA Should Be Worried About Intel
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is finally ready to enter the graphics card market, bringing a third major player to an industry dominated by NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA). Roughly 80% of all graphics cards sold feature NVIDIA GPUs, with the remaining 20% powered by AMD.Intel's entry into the graphics card market comes as demand is plunging amid a tough economic environment and the bursting of the cryptocurrency bubble. Inventory levels are elevated, and prices are coming down quickly. NVIDIA is working to reduce channel inventory of its RTX 30 graphics cards as it prepares to launch its first RTX 40 graphics cards this month.Image source: Intel.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!