NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
10.01.2026 01:23:00
Nvidia Soared by 39% in 2025, but Here's Another Super Semiconductor Stock to Buy in 2026
Developing artificial intelligence (AI) requires a significant amount of computing power, which is why most of it happens inside enormous, centralized data centers. Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) AI chips power that infrastructure, and the company continues to experience more demand than it can supply. Its stock soared by 39% during 2025, but another semiconductor stock did even better. Corning (NYSE: GLW) has supplied the glass for Apple's iPhone since 2007, but its stock rocketed higher by 84% last year because of surging demand for something else: its fiber optic cables for data centers, which move information between chips and devices much faster than traditional copper cables.Corning predicts the addressable market for fiber optic cables will expand significantly because of AI, so here's why it's not too late to buy this stock in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
