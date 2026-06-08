NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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08.06.2026 21:30:00
Nvidia Started the AI Boom. These 2 Stocks Could Power the Next Phase.
For three years, the artificial intelligence (AI) trade was simple: Buy Nvidia, collect the upside, repeat. The graphics processing unit (GPU) was the atom of modern AI; everything else seemed to be organized around it.That story is not over. But something structural is shifting beneath it, creating one of the more compelling investment setups of the next decade.The largest technology companies on Earth are no longer content to simply buy Nvidia's chips off the shelf. They are designing their own, purpose-built silicon tuned to their specific models, workloads, and cost structures.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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