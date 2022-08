Nvidia Stock: 4 Things Investors Should Note From Preliminary Results

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and its recently announced preliminary results for its second quarter. The preliminary results were released roughly two weeks before its scheduled earnings, and it does not look good in the short term for Nvidia 's consumer market. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the market prices of August 8, 2022. The video was published on August 8, 2022.Continue reading