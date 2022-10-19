|
19.10.2022 14:44:00
Nvidia Stock: Bear vs. Bull
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) bears are out in full force this year as the stock has lost a whopping 60% of its value so far in 2022, and the recent developments in the personal computer (PC) and data center markets suggest that the bears will continue to enjoy an upper hand.From shrinking sales of PCs that have impacted Nvidia's gaming business to restrictions on sales of data center chips to China, the semiconductor giant is facing substantial headwinds right now. The valuation continues to remain a concern despite shares falling steeply this year, especially considering the consistent increment in interest rates by the Federal Reserve to control inflation.Amid these headwinds, Nvidia bears will argue that the stock's decline isn't over yet. Let's take a closer look at what their arguments might look like.Continue reading
